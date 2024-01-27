Morgan Stanley Boosts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $144.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BX opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. Blackstone has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.