Morgan Stanley Boosts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $126.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.60. 110,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,227. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $121.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

