Morgan Stanley Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $16.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get Invesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Invesco

Invesco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -148.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 499,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 366,094 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,076 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.