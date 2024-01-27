Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.60. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 280,906 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
