Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.60. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 280,906 shares trading hands.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.