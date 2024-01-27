Morgan Stanley Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $99.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.08.

Shares of APO stock opened at $100.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $100.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after buying an additional 218,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after buying an additional 672,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

