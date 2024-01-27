Morgan Stanley Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $30.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYF. Bank of America reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. 5,254,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,783. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

