Morgan Stanley Trims Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price to $169.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $159.50. 5,591,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

