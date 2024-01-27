Morgan Stanley Trims Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Target Price to $31.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Karooooo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

