Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $275.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 166.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.02 and a 200-day moving average of $249.38. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $289.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 98.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $2,462,231.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,482,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,505,723.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,012,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746 over the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Morningstar by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,191 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 43.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after acquiring an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

