Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.44.

MOS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

