Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10,038.75

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £100.39 ($127.56) and traded as low as GBX 9,500 ($120.71). Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,775 ($124.21), with a volume of 447 shares changing hands.

Mountview Estates Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 77.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £381.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,431.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is £103.35.

Mountview Estates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is 7,320.64%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

