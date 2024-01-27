Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Up 1,933.3% in January

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 1,933.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

About Mowi ASA

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.