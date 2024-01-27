M&T Bank Corp Acquires 21 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,490.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,426.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,394.79. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,539.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 EPS for the current year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.