M&T Bank Corp Acquires 86 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $201.44 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $247.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

