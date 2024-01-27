M&T Bank Corp Buys 86 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $201.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

