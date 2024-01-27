M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.43. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

