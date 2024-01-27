M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,273,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.66.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

