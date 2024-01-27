M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

