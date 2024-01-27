M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

