M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 543.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,590 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth about $76,089,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,280,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,025,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZ. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Kanzhun stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

Kanzhun Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.