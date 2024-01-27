M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Relx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Relx by 4.7% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.20) to GBX 2,860 ($36.34) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

NYSE:RELX opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

