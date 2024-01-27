M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,073 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

