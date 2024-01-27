M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Relx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RELX opened at $41.74 on Friday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.20) to GBX 2,860 ($36.34) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

