M&T Bank Corp Has $1.03 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $99.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.