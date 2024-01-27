M&T Bank Corp Has $1 Million Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Viper Energy

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $31.32 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.