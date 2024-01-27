M&T Bank Corp Has $849,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

