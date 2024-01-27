M&T Bank Corp Has $862,000 Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,533.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

