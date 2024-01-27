M&T Bank Corp Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.34.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.