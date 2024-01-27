M&T Bank Corp Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $227.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.60. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $309.52.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

