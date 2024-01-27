M&T Bank Corp Has $927,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

