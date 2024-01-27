M&T Bank Corp Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.77.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $588.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $539.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.78 and a 12 month high of $599.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

