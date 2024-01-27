M&T Bank Corp Has $934,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $588.74 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.78 and a 1 year high of $599.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $539.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,659,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

