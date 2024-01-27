M&T Bank Corp Has $941,000 Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SP opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Profile

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.