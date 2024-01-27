M&T Bank Corp Has $941,000 Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,875,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 327,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SP. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

