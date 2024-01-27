M&T Bank Corp Has $956,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VSS opened at $112.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

