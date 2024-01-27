M&T Bank Corp Has $980,000 Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after acquiring an additional 284,784 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259,286 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NOV by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,141,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after buying an additional 513,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.98 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

