M&T Bank Corp Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Globe Life by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,854 shares of company stock worth $9,987,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE GL opened at $123.76 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $125.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

