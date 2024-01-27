M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

