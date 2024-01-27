M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TOL opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.