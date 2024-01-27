M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,091 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of CFG opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

