M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,355,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Suncor Energy by 227.9% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 783.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 151,469 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 76.6% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Suncor Energy by 636.7% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,979,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.74 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SU

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.