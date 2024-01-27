M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,454 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

