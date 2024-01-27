M&T Bank Corp Sells 16,972 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

NFG stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

