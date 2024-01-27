M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,754 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

