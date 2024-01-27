M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,833 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Further Reading

