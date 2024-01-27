M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,876 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $105,275,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 63.5% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after buying an additional 281,000 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insulet stock opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 114.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

