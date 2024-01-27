M&T Bank Corp Sells 193 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.44. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

