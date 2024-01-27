M&T Bank Corp Sells 240 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $227.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $309.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

