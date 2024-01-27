M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,660 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VSS opened at $112.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

