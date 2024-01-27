M&T Bank Corp Sells 31,091 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,091 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

